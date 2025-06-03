Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Down 26.0% in May

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the April 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Recon Technology in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Recon Technology

Recon Technology Price Performance

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.35. 1,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

(Get Free Report)

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.