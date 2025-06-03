Baxter Bros Inc. Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 45.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $128.36 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.70 and a 1 year high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.05 and a 200 day moving average of $123.94. The stock has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

