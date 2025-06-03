ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,203 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of IVE stock opened at $189.44 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
