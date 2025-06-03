Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the April 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Principal Value ETF Price Performance
PY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.98. 1,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,362. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16. Principal Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $52.63. The company has a market cap of $300.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.15.
Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.1781 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.
About Principal Value ETF
The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
