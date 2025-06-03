Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,406 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $20,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.44.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

