Presilium Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.8% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,864 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,217.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,109,000 after buying an additional 1,030,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $194,785,000. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,352,000 after acquiring an additional 709,651 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,752.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,106,000 after purchasing an additional 587,596 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $188.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
