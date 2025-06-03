Heritage Family Offices LLP Sells 25,496 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Heritage Family Offices LLP cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,496 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.7% of Heritage Family Offices LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $89.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

