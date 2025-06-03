Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,653 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

