InvesTrust Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

InvesTrust increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. InvesTrust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:UPS opened at $97.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $148.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Galvan Research lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.