CGN Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 192,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,531 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,386,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $56.96.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.