Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Short Interest Down 17.4% in May

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,480,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 65,980,000 shares. Approximately 19.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Rigetti Computing Trading Up 0.2%

Rigetti Computing stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,071,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,944,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

In other Rigetti Computing news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $2,729,851.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,094,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,166.88. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 20.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,177,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rigetti Computing by 7,367.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,580,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,896,000 after buying an additional 4,518,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rigetti Computing by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,850,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,767,000 after purchasing an additional 228,391 shares during the period. UNICOM Systems Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1,235.8% in the first quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. now owns 3,806,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,151,000 after buying an additional 3,521,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 644,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGTI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.