Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 79,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 129,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $170.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $208.70.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,014.99. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 261,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,270 shares of company stock worth $26,553,563. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

