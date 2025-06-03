Fintech Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 2nd

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, The Carlyle Group, Q2, and Janover are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that harness digital technologies—such as mobile payments, online lending platforms, robo-advisors, and blockchain—to offer innovative financial services. By streamlining or disrupting traditional banking, investing, and payment processes, these firms attract investors seeking exposure to technology-driven growth in the financial sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MELI traded up $23.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,586.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,829. The company has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,233.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,040.57. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,550.00 and a 52-week high of $2,635.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MELI

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of RKT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,521,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721,681. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.84 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $21.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Shares of CG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,703. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $57.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CG

Q2 (QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Shares of Q2 stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $87.78. The stock had a trading volume of 317,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,830. Q2 has a 1 year low of $55.97 and a 1 year high of $112.82. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QTWO

Janover (DFDV)

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

NASDAQ:DFDV traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.61. 1,397,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,338. The stock has a market cap of $283.70 million, a P/E ratio of -78.44 and a beta of -7.59. Janover has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $53.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DFDV

Read More