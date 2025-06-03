Unigestion Holding SA Acquires 78,880 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,171 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78,880 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 2.1% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $35,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $128.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.05 and a 200-day moving average of $123.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

