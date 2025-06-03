GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,375,439,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 23,611.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,065,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,632 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,581,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,365 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,208,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $247.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $248.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.27. The company has a market capitalization of $263.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

