1,913 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,913 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000. Netflix comprises approximately 1.4% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,220.00 target price (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. FBN Securities started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,122.33.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,218.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $518.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,064.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $979.03. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,219.40.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total value of $1,561,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,766 shares of company stock worth $133,361,747. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

