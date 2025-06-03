Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,577 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 36,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $44.50 target price on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

