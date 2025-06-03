Mid Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 2nd

Blueprint Medicines, Applied Digital, and Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose total market capitalization generally falls between about $2 billion and $10 billion. They occupy the middle ground between small-cap and large-cap firms, often offering a blend of growth potential and relative stability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Shares of BPMC stock traded up $26.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.54. The company had a trading volume of 41,217,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,169. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.08 and a beta of 0.83. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of APLD stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 211,343,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,174,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 5.98. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.49. 122,954,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,879,969. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.86. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31.

