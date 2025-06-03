Heritage Family Offices LLP Purchases 1,107 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.53. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $96.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.3251 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

