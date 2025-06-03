Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Trimmed by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $291.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

