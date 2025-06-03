Short Interest in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Rises By 35.2%

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the April 30th total of 68,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Shares of SAMG stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,299. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $193.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.21 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 6.24%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,197,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 15,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

