Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s 9th Largest Position

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 69,366 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.3% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $158,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 47,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 15,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $457,000. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 446.4% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 28,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total value of $1,962,705.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,037 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,333.08. This represents a 19.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,270 shares of company stock worth $26,553,563 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $170.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.24. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

