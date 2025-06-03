Promising Robotics Stocks To Watch Now – June 2nd

NVIDIA, Teradyne, EPAM Systems, Zebra Technologies, and TechnipFMC are the five Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or deploy robotic systems and automation technologies—ranging from industrial and service robots to AI-driven autonomous vehicles. By investing in these equities, individuals gain exposure to the growth of automation, artificial intelligence and Industry 4.0 innovations across manufacturing, healthcare, logistics and beyond. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.89. The stock had a trading volume of 136,945,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,913,472. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day moving average is $126.24.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $79.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average of $102.32.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

EPAM traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.26. 519,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,188. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $138.15 and a 1-year high of $269.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

ZBRA stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $287.73. The stock had a trading volume of 265,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.77. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $205.73 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Shares of FTI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,967,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,316. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

