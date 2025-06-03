Bremer Bank National Association Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,558 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.05.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 3,700 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $269.89 per share, with a total value of $998,593.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,593. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $295.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $326.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Stories

