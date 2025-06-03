Promising Music Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 2nd

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, Etsy, Walt Disney, and Live Nation Entertainment are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is creating, distributing or monetizing music—ranging from streaming platforms and record labels to concert promoters and musical‐instrument manufacturers. By buying music stocks, investors gain exposure to revenue generated by music sales, licensing, live events and emerging digital formats. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $201.36. 20,627,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,090,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.00.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $206.22. 17,102,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,924,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.61.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $114.93. 8,636,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,967,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.05.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $2.38 on Monday, reaching $667.52. 1,132,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,405. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $288.07 and a twelve month high of $674.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.11 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $599.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $551.47.

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $3.38 on Monday, reaching $58.73. 7,698,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,558. Etsy has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,894,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,024,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.68. The firm has a market cap of $202.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $86.81 and a 12-month high of $157.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.59 and its 200-day moving average is $135.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47.

