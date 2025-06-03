Top Toy Stocks Worth Watching – May 31st

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Kroger, Take-Two Interactive Software, and Target are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that design, manufacture and sell toys, games and related children’s entertainment products. They typically sit in the consumer-discretionary sector and show marked seasonality—bulking up around holidays and new product launches—and are driven by trends in children’s media, licensing agreements and overall consumer spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $40.04 on Friday, reaching $1,048.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,400,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,175. The company has a market cap of $465.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $983.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $975.34. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $788.20 and a 12-month high of $1,078.24.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.57. 29,968,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,929,072. The firm has a market cap of $788.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart has a 1 year low of $64.16 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.46 and a 200 day moving average of $93.36.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of KR stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.10. 14,385,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,719,766. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. Kroger has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average of $64.49.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.73. 3,647,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,084. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $240.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.75 and a 200 day moving average of $202.37.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.97. 7,867,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,040,128. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Target has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average of $118.22.

