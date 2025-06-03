Presilium Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 415,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 7.3% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $32,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 171,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,358.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 131,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 351.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 111,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average of $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.22 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

