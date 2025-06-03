Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Decreased by Leibman Financial Services Inc.

Leibman Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 866,393 shares of company stock valued at $284,570,654 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $342.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.33 and a 200-day moving average of $334.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.99, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus set a $410.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.