Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 200 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.2% during the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 32,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Addis & Hill Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 8,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 56,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of TXN opened at $184.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.24. The stock has a market cap of $167.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

