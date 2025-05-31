Short Interest in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Increases By 366.7%

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82.

Institutional Trading of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 122.4% during the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX 100 Europe index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 100 largest European IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXE was launched on Oct 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

