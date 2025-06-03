RFG Advisory LLC Sells 191,056 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,056 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $12,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.59.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.