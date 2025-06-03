Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,580 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $17,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,720.0% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,940,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882,889 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $122,209,000. United Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,673,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,090,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,558,000 after buying an additional 2,983,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,363,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,905 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

DFAC opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

