Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 255 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $307.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.59, for a total value of $2,505,260.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 90,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,029,771.80. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total value of $342,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,323 shares in the company, valued at $15,502,278.92. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,341 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $348.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.97. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $250.51 and a twelve month high of $350.70. The company has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

