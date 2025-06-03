Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Endava (DAVA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Endava (NYSE: DAVA):

5/20/2025 – Endava had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $50.00 to $42.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/19/2025 – Endava had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2025 – Endava was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2025 – Endava had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2025 – Endava was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/13/2025 – Endava had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $40.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Endava Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:DAVA opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $878.91 million, a P/E ratio of 135.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Endava by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 23.5% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

