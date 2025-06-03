Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,043 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 53,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.0%

Mondelez International stock opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.89%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

