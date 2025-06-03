Short Interest in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Decreases By 17.6%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,800 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 957,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 462,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

DVY stock opened at $130.94 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 194,486.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,488,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,121,000 after buying an additional 24,476,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,875,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,852,000 after buying an additional 183,589 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,093,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,433,000 after buying an additional 194,941 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,346,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,096,000 after buying an additional 100,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,059,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

