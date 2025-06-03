Short Interest in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Decreases By 17.6%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,800 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 957,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 462,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance
DVY stock opened at $130.94 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
