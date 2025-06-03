McLean Asset Management Corp Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,582,000 after buying an additional 4,332,864 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,998,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,365,000 after purchasing an additional 180,662 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,400,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,066 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,004,000 after purchasing an additional 173,385 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,693,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,715,000 after acquiring an additional 145,622 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $188.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.69. The firm has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.