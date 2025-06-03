Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 101.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,991,696,000 after purchasing an additional 353,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,833,720,000 after purchasing an additional 132,384 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Intuit by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 620,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,290,419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,118,682,000 after purchasing an additional 498,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $764.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $213.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $766.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $633.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.92.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800. The trade was a 99.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 16,700 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.16, for a total value of $12,176,972.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,101 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,325.16. The trade was a 41.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,804 shares of company stock valued at $138,081,963. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.