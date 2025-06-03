Threadgill Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

