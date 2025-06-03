Kwmg LLC Sells 27,717 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kwmg LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,717 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

VIG stock opened at $198.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.25 and a 200-day moving average of $196.37.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

