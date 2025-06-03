Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 5th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

CMG stock opened at C$6.71 on Tuesday. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$6.58 and a one year high of C$14.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$541.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Computer Modelling Group

In other news, Director Birgit Troy acquired 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.99 per share, with a total value of C$77,589.00. Also, Senior Officer Pramod Jain bought 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$35,590.31. Insiders have purchased 43,910 shares of company stock worth $326,237 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Ventum Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.