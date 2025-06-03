Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 5th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th.
Computer Modelling Group Price Performance
CMG stock opened at C$6.71 on Tuesday. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$6.58 and a one year high of C$14.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$541.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at Computer Modelling Group
In other news, Director Birgit Troy acquired 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.99 per share, with a total value of C$77,589.00. Also, Senior Officer Pramod Jain bought 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$35,590.31. Insiders have purchased 43,910 shares of company stock worth $326,237 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Computer Modelling Group
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Computer Modelling Group
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why Super Micro Computer’s Upside Could Trigger a Short Squeeze
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Companies to Buy on This Early Cycle Recovery
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Chewy Stock Gets a New $7.1 Billion Investor and Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.