Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Stock Price Down 10% – Here’s What Happened

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.12 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.47 ($0.09). 453,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 989,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.19 ($0.10).

Revolution Beauty Group Trading Down 10.0%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -345.31. The stock has a market cap of £20.70 million, a P/E ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Revolution Beauty Group Company Profile

Revolution Beauty is a multi-brand, multi-category, multi-channel, mass beauty innovator with proven global scale. Since its foundation by Adam Minto and Tom Allsworth in 2014, the Group has grown rapidly by establishing a retail footprint of c. 11,000 doors across leading retail chains in the UK, USA and internationally.

