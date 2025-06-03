Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Short Interest Update

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the April 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Santander Bank Polska Stock Performance

BKZHF stock opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. Santander Bank Polska has a 1 year low of $45.48 and a 1 year high of $48.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48.

Santander Bank Polska Company Profile

Santander Bank Polska SA provides various banking products and services for individuals, small or medium-sized enterprises, corporate clients, and public sector institutions. It offers personal account, deposits and currencies, internet and mobile banking, and mobile contactless payments, and credit solutions.

