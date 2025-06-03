BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Short Interest Up 29.7% in May

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,117,900 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the April 30th total of 9,346,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 930,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHPLF opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

