BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Short Interest Up 29.7% in May

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,117,900 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the April 30th total of 9,346,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 930,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.
BHP Group Stock Performance
BHPLF opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52.
About BHP Group
