Smith Anglin Financial LLC Acquires 639 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $189.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.31. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

