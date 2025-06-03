Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 3.6% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $380.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.04 and a 200-day moving average of $376.02. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

