Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.090-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSCO. Barclays cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.25. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 584,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $10,792,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,098,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,613,460.88. The trade was a 6.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,503,973 shares of company stock worth $26,617,312 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

