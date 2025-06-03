Bremer Bank National Association Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.06. The company has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $83.53.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

