Whipplewood Advisors LLC Acquires 3,595 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 978,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 300,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 32,198 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $483,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2%

VEA opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $160.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $56.96.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

