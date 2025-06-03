Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Wealth increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Wealth now owns 82,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 13.0% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.1% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 115,333.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.3% in the first quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 72,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,348,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $225.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.08.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.57.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

